Prince Harry spreads news about Invictus Games in Germany

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry took a break from paternity leave to “spread the news” about his Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that the Invictus Games will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023. The event started by Harry in 2014 is an athletic competition for wounded, sick, and injured veterans and armed forces members. Harry and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, last week in California. After Harry’s message, the video showed footage of a man running through the streets before entering a stadium in Düsseldorf. The video then showed the event dates from Sept. 9-16.