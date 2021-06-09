Rain postpones WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners doubled up by Burlington

(WVVA) - Fans packed the Hunnicutt Field stands on Tuesday hoping to see the Princeton WhistlePigs preserve their perfect record against the Bristol State Liners.

The visitors scored two runs in the second inning, before inclement weather forced the game to be postponed.

The two teams will resume the game in Bristol on July 10th. They will play just one game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In Burlington, the Sock Puppets exploded for double-digit runs against the Ridge Runners, winning 14-7.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.