Report: Wrong-way driver in deadly crash had diabetes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man says his diabetic wife may have become disoriented because of low blood sugar before she drove the wrong way on a California freeway and hit another car, killing two San Diego police detectives. Darrell Daniels is calling Friday’s deadly crash on Interstate 5 ”devastating.” The crash near the U.S.-Mexico border killed 58-year-old Sandra Daniels and married police detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park. Daniels tells KFMB-TV his wife had gone to a hospital to get insulin that morning and may have gotten confused because of low blood sugar. Authorities haven’t determined what caused the crash.

Associated Press

