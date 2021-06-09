Skeletons of related Viking-era men to reunite for exhibit

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The skeletons of two related Viking-era men are set to be reunited for an exhibition opening in Copenhagen this month. Scientists established a genetic link between the Norsemen who died on separate sides of the North Sea. A University of Copenhagen geneticist says they were either half brothers or nephew and uncle. A local museum curator says the older man from central Denmark likely took part in Viking raids because he had an unhealed pelvic wound “which may have originated from a proper stab from a sword.” The younger man’s skeleton was found in a mass grave in England with the remains of at least 35 other men who were massacred on orders from a king.