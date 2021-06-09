Summers County man arrested on child pornography charges

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Summers County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Brian Cale, who is said to be the Chief of the Summers County Fire Department, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer, possession of child pornography, child abuse creating the risk of injury, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cale is being held at Southern Regional Jail. His bail is set at $100,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.