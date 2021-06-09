Tazewell Co. athletes qualify for Class 2 state track and field championships

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WVVA) - A handful of track and field athletes from high schools in Tazewell County showed out at the Region 2D meet on Wednesday, qualifying them for next weekend's state meet.

Tazewell's Cassius Harris qualified for state in four different events: The 200 meter dash (3rd), 400 meter dash (2nd), long jump (3rd) and triple jump (2nd). For his efforts, Harris was named Region 2D Boy's Track Athlete of the Year.

Graham's Katie Benson also cleaned house in the distance track events, placing first in the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter races. Tazewell's Lauren Keene finished second in the 3200 meter event.

Tazewell's Gavin Lee also took first place in the boy's discuss and shot put events.

Athletes finishing in the top four positions of each event qualify for the Class 2 state tournament next weekend in Harrisonburg.

A complete list of results for all of Wednesday's events can be found here.