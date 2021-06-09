US imposes sanctions on daughter of Nicaragua’s president

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on the daughter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a top army official. The sanctions were imposed Wednesday, a day after Nicaraguan police arrested two more potential opposition candidates for the presidency. U.S. officials say the sanctions are intended to force the Ortega regime to return to democratic procedures. Ortega’s daughter, Camila Ortega Murillo, became the 31st official or relative of the Ortega regime to have their U.S. assets blocked. The sanctions also prohibit U.S. citizens from dealing with them. Ortega arrested on Tuesday two more potential challengers in the Nov. 7 elections, bringing to four the number of opposition pre-candidates detained in the past week. Ortega is seeking his fourth consecutive term.