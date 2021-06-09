Washington’s ‘joints for jabs’ vaccine program falling flat

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s new “joints for jabs” vaccination incentive program is off to a rough start. Officials announced Monday the state’s nearly 500 licensed marijuana retailers could begin hosting vaccine clinics and offering a single, free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette to those who get a shot. Cannabis retailers say many don’t have the space to host a vaccine clinic. Some health care providers are queasy about setting up a clinic on the site of a marijuana business because they don’t want to jeopardize federal funding. And the retailers say it’s unfair breweries and wineries can give away drinks to customers who merely showed proof of vaccination — no onsite clinic required.