Sweat against Washington persuading players to get vaccine

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat says he isn’t a fan of the team attempting to persuade players to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Sweat says he “probably won’t get vaccinated” until he has more facts. Coach Ron Rivera says all staff members are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly half of his players. Rivera says the team is trying to convince players that reaching herd immunity will help everyone. Sweat says his hesitancy about getting the vaccine is that he hasn’t contracted the virus yet. The NFL allows players, coaches and staff to go unmasked at team facilities when fully vaccinated.