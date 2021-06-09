Work on Greek migrant camp yet to begin 9 months after fire

BRUSSELS (AP) — Greece’s migration minister says work has not yet begun on migrant reception center on the Greek island of Lesbos, almost 9 months after the notorious Moria camp was gutted by fire. The camp was built for fewer than 3,000 people but was housing around 12,500 when it burned down last September. Greece said migrants set the blaze in protest. Promises were made to have a new facility up and running before this upcoming winter. But Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said Wednesday the tender process for choosing companies to build the new facility is still running. He says it’s taken time to get the necessary licenses and environmental permits.