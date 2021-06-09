WTO to intensify talks over protections of COVID-19 vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization member states have agreed to intensify talks toward improving access to COVID-19 products, as developing nations push for a proposal to ease patent and other legal protections on coronavirus vaccines — and some wealthier countries remain stiffly opposed. A WTO panel focusing on intellectual property wrapped up a two-day meeting on Wednesday with an agreement to start a process to pull together proposals about improving the fight against COVID-19 through the Geneva-based trade body’s intricate system of rules. Intellectual property includes patents on technological know-how like discovering and manufacturing vaccines. The member states plan to start discussions next week in hope of sending a report to WTO ambassadors when they meet on July 21-22.