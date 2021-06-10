1 injured, 7 detained after shootout outside Georgia mall

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a shouting match led to dozens of gunshots and one person wounded at a mall southeast of Atlanta. Local news outlets report officers were called to Southlake Mall in Morrow just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Morrow Police Sgt. Eli Skelton says the verbal fight started inside and spilled outside into a parking lot where the shooting erupted. Skelton says a 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital, He’s expected to recover. Police say they detained seven people for questioning, but no charges were immediately announced. An estimated 25 shots were fired. Three bystanders were treated for anxiety attacks.