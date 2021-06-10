18th-century villa in Geneva park to host Biden-Putin summit

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign ministry says an 18th-century manor house in the middle of a public park with lakeside views will host the summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week. Geneva’s Parc de la Grange, which includes the Villa La Grange as its centerpiece structure, was shut for public access for 10 days on Tuesday. Swiss authorities did not specify the reason before Thursday. The lawn and villa are ringed by tall trees, offering a relatively discreet and lush venue. The meeting Wednesday is part of Biden’s first overseas diplomatic trip since becoming president in January.