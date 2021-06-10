4 small-business innovations that will outlast the pandemic

Small businesses that have survived the COVID-19 pandemic still face a long road to recovery. Some of the innovative adaptations business owners were forced to make to their operations, however, may outlast the pandemic — and perhaps offer potential benefits as businesses look to the future. Small-business owners and industry experts say that businesses can continue to develop creative business models, invest in digital tools and technology and reconnect with their communities. And, despite the challenges throughout the past year, millions of small businesses were launched in 2020, suggesting the possibility of growth and new opportunities.