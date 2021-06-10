5 Poles sue government seeking faster steps on gas emissions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish environmental group says five members of the public are separately taking the government to court this month, to demand faster steps to reduce Poland’s greenhouse gas emissions and meet European climate goals. In a statement released Thursday, through the ClientEarth nongovernmental foundation, the five Poles claim the inaction of successive Polish governments on climate change is harming their health and may have negative effects on their children. They also urge faster action toward climate neutrality. Poland relies on coal for some 65% of its energy and lags behind Europe’s climate goals, planning to keep some coal mines — which are major polluters — until 2049.