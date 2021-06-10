Watchdog warns of aid disaster in Syria; shelling kills 11

BEIRUT (AP) — Human Rights Watch says millions of Syrians risk losing access to lifesaving aid if Russia manages to block at the U.N. Security Council the use of the last remaining cross-border corridor for U.N. aid into northwest Syria. The warning came as activists and rescuers say Syrian government shelling on Thursday of villages in the last rebel holdout in the country’s northwest killed at least 11 people and sent hundreds fleeing. The Security Council’s mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to Syria’s opposition-held region, home to nearly 4 million, expires on July 10. Veto-wielding Russia, Damascus’ close ally, has been pressing for the border crossing’s closure.