Agnew joins Bluefield State College softball

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - Another Lady Tiger has committed to Big Blue softball.

Alexis Agnew signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Bluefield State College on Thursday. Agnew will join teammate and close childhood friend Kailey Sarver on the diamond once again next year. For Agnew, her decision was based on family.

"My family is important. Whether you win or lose they're still a family at the end of the day," Agnew said.

Agnew is also happy to be able to stay so close to her family bakc in Princeton.

"Just being 15 minutes down the road is good," Agnew said.