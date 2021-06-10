Beaver packaging plant outpaces 31 other locations for productivity

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) A global leader in recycled packaging recognizes its Raleigh County location for being the most productive.



Klockner Pentaplast has 31 factories around the world, but recently named its Beaver location in the Raleigh County Airport Industrial Park as the '2020 Plant of the Year.'



New River Gorge Regional Dev. Auth. Exec. Dir. Jina Belcher said this is just the latest good news for the plant. The Beaver location recently underwent a multi-million dollar expansion, adding 21 new jobs.



“NRGRDA enjoys working with best of class companies like Klöckner Pentaplast to help them do what they do best. We applaud the Raleigh County facility for its success, which is a source of pride for all of southern West Virginia.”



With global sales exceeding two billion dollars, the company is a leader in sustainability and partners with retailers, recyclers, and other groups to eliminate plastic waste and pollution.