Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals

The Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel, and working to strengthen existing deals. That’s after last month’s devastating war in the Gaza Strip interrupted those diplomatic efforts. The embrace of the so-called Abraham Accords is a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by President Joe Biden and other Democrats. The Trump administration put U.S. clout and incentives into landing the country-by-country normalization pacts by four Arab states last year. The Biden administration saw significant prospects of several other Arab governments signing accords soothing and normalizing relations with Israel before last month’s Gaza war erupted.