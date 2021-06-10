Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month

GENEVA (AP) — Brisbane is set to be officially named host of the 2032 Olympics when the IOC meets in Tokyo next month. The International Olympic Committee’s executive board considered the 2032 hosting rights at a meeting Thursday. IOC president Thomas Bach says Australia’s third biggest city can be awarded the games at a July 21 meeting ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It is set to be the first Olympic host selected unopposed under a new system to streamline and speed up bidding campaigns. The Brisbane bid was put on the fast track to victory in February when the IOC named it as the preferred candidate. The bid was led by IOC Vice President John Coates.