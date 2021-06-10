C. African Republic PM resigns in latest blow to government

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic’s Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada has resigned from his post. It’s the latest sign of fragility within the government already under threat from a coalition of armed groups opposed to the president. Critics had been calling for Ngrebada’s ouster since March, when President Faustin Touadera was sworn in for another five-year term. The prime minister had been appointed to the job as part of a 2019 peace deal in Khartoum that now appears on the verge of collapse.