Charles passes Leslie on double-double list, Mystics win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds to pass Lisa Leslie for second on the WNBA’s double-double list, helping the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-71 on Thursday night. Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, has 158th double-doubles — one more than former Los Angeles star Leslie. Minnesota forward Sylvia Fowles is the leader with 169. Ariel Atkins scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half for Washington. Te’a Cooper scored 11 points for Los Angeles.