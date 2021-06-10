Committee weighs GOP lawmaker role in Oregon Capitol breach

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A half-year after a Republican legislator let violent, far-right protesters into the Oregon Capitol, a special committee will examine his role and could recommend he be the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. Ahead of the inaugural meeting Monday afternoon of the House Special Committee On December 21, 2020, more than 200 people sent written testimony. Some excoriated Rep. Mike Nearman as a seditionist. Others praised him for letting people into the Capitol, which was closed to the public because of coronavirus safety protocols.