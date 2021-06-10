Concord football announces 2021 schedule

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain Lions have released their schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.

Concord has an even split of five home and five road games this fall, with all ten games being played against Mountain East competition.

The season begins on September 11 at Glenville State. CU will play its next two contests at home against West Virginia Wesleyan (Sept. 18) and Frostburg State (Sept. 25).

The Mountain Lions will travel to Farimont State on October 2 before returning to Athens for a Homecoming contest against West Liberty on October 9.

Three of the next four games will come on the road starting with Charleston (Oct. 16). A home contest with West Virginia State (Oct. 23) is followed by trips to Wheeling (Oct. 30) and Alderson Broaddus (Nov. 6).

The season finale and Senior Day contest will come against UNC Pembroke on November 13.

The full schedule is as follows:

Sept. 11 @ Glenville State

Sept. 18 vs. West Virginia Wesleyan

Sept. 25 vs. Frostburg State

Oct. 2 @ Fairmont State

Oct. 9 vs. West Liberty (HOMECOMING)

Oct. 16 @ Charleston

Oct. 23 vs. West Virginia State

Oct. 30 @ Wheeling

Nov. 6 @ Alderson Broaddus

Nov. 13 UNC Pembroke