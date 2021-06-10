EXPLAINER: Chauvin’s lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is seeking not only a new trial but also a hearing to “impeach the verdict” by investigating potential juror misconduct. Eric Nelson’s request for a new trial for Derek Chauvin is fairly routine, but the request to investigate the jury is not. Prosecutors have until Wednesday to submit written arguments in response to Nelson’s requests. It’s not clear when the judge will rule. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April. He’s scheduled to be sentenced June 25.