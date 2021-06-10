Fight over Canadian oil rages on after pipeline’s demise

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Keystone XL is dead after a 12-year attempt to build the oil pipeline. But the fight over Canadian crude rages on as emboldened environmentalists target other projects and pressure President Joe Biden to intervene. Biden dealt the fatal blow to the partially built $9 billion Keystone XL in January when he revoked its border-crossing permit. On Wednesday, the project’s sponsors gave up and declared the line “terminated.” Activists and many scientists had warned that the pipeline would open a new spigot on Canada’s oil sands crude — and that burning the heavily polluting fuel would lock in climate change. The fight escalated into a national debate over fossil fuels.