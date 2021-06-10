Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Summers County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of North Carolina…Virginia and southeast West Virginia,

including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,

Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia,

Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Craig,

Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery,

Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke and Wythe. In southeast

West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers.

* From Friday afternoon through Friday evening

* A weak cold front will drift southward into central and southern

Virginia on Friday. This frontal system will combined with a broad

upper low pressure system located across the eastern Tennessee

Valley and a moist tropical air mass present across the region.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop

across the region early Friday afternoon and expand in areal

coverage and intensity through the afternoon. The thunderstorms

will be slow moving and efficient rain producers. Areas that see

repeated thunderstorms or thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall

could quickly experience flooding and/or flash flooding.

* Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to

flooding and/or flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and

normally flood prone areas could become flooded. Roads in these

type of areas could become flooded and impassable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you live in a flood or flash flood prone area, including poor

drainage and low-lying areas, check prepardness requirements and be

ready for quick action and to move to higher ground if flash

flooding is observed or a flash flood warning is issued.

&&