Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Summers County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of North Carolina…Virginia and southeast West Virginia,
including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,
Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia,
Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Craig,
Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery,
Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke and Wythe. In southeast
West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers.
* From Friday afternoon through Friday evening
* A weak cold front will drift southward into central and southern
Virginia on Friday. This frontal system will combined with a broad
upper low pressure system located across the eastern Tennessee
Valley and a moist tropical air mass present across the region.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop
across the region early Friday afternoon and expand in areal
coverage and intensity through the afternoon. The thunderstorms
will be slow moving and efficient rain producers. Areas that see
repeated thunderstorms or thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall
could quickly experience flooding and/or flash flooding.
* Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to
flooding and/or flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and
normally flood prone areas could become flooded. Roads in these
type of areas could become flooded and impassable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you live in a flood or flash flood prone area, including poor
drainage and low-lying areas, check prepardness requirements and be
ready for quick action and to move to higher ground if flash
flooding is observed or a flash flood warning is issued.
&&