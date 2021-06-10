Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Fayette County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast
Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas, in
northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In
southeast Ohio, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH and Meigs. In West
Virginia, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson
WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo,
Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas,
Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Putnam,
Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast
Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast
Webster, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.
* Through Friday evening.
* Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to
develop this afternoon and evening. This activity will decrease in
coverage tonight with the loss of heating, but additional
thunderstorms are expected to develop on Friday. Due to high
moisture and slow storm motions, storms could produce 1 to 2
inches of rain on average with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4
inches. As a result, flash flooding will be possible, especially
in areas with saturated soils from heavy rain in recent days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&