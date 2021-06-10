Flash Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast

Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas, in

northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In

southeast Ohio, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH and Meigs. In West

Virginia, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson

WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo,

Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas,

Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Putnam,

Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast

Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast

Webster, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

* Through Friday evening.

* Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to

develop this afternoon and evening. This activity will decrease in

coverage tonight with the loss of heating, but additional

thunderstorms are expected to develop on Friday. Due to high

moisture and slow storm motions, storms could produce 1 to 2

inches of rain on average with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4

inches. As a result, flash flooding will be possible, especially

in areas with saturated soils from heavy rain in recent days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&