Flash Flood Watch from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Western Greenbrier County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT…
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the
following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Appomattox,
Bath, Buckingham and Rockbridge. In southeast West Virginia,
Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier.
* Until Midnight EDT tonight
* A weak cold front will drift southward into central and southern
Virginia on Friday. This frontal system will combined with a broad
upper low pressure system located across the eastern Tennessee
Valley and a moist tropical air mass present across the region.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop
across the region early Friday afternoon and expand in areal
coverage and intensity through the afternoon. The thunderstorms
will be slow moving and efficient rain producers. Areas that see
repeated thunderstorms or thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall
could quickly experience flooding and/or flash flooding.
* Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to
flooding and/or flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and
normally flood prone areas could become flooded. Roads in these
type of areas could become flooded and impassable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you live in a flood or flash flood prone area, including poor
drainage and low-lying areas, check preparedness requirements and be
ready for quick action and to move to higher ground if flash
flooding is observed or a flash flood warning is issued.
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* From Friday afternoon through Friday evening
* A weak cold front drifting southward through the region from
northern Virginia and West Virginia will combine with a broad
upper low pressure area located across eastern Tennessee and a
moist, tropical air mass present across the region to result in
the development of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon and again Friday afternoon and evening. For today,
the greatest threat for showers and thunderstorms with heavy
rainfall will be along and near the Interstate 64 corridor and
into northern parts of the Virginia Piedmont. For Friday
afternoon and evening, there will be a threat of showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the entire region.
