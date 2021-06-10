Graham, Richlands win Southwest District soccer semis

(WVVA) - The G-Men and Blue Tornado triumphed on the pitch in Southwest District Tournament action on Thursday night.

Graham struck early on a Ben Morgan tally to take a 1-0 lead. A second goal didn't come until late in the second half when Cameron Thomas fired home a shot from distance.

Virginia High rallied to make it a tight contest, but the G-Men prevailed 3-2.

Down in Richlands, it was a similar story. The Blue Tornado notched a score early in the first half and then another in the second to wrap up a 2-0 victory over Lebanon.

Graham will host Richlands for the Southwest District championship on Friday at 6 p.m.

The G-Girls fell in the district title game at Virginia High on Thursday, 2-1.

However, both teams will advance to next week's Region 2D Tournament, with Graham hosting a first round match on Monday.