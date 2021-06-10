Grant Street Bridge to start construction

BLUEFIELD, W.VA (WVVA)- After Years of Waiting and an $8 million dollar grant from the West Virginia government. Officials are set to finally start the process of rebuilding the Grant Street Bridge.

Resident John Riescher told us how thrilled the community is to feel heard.

"We've been standing out here and all the local neighbors have been doing it to try and get that bridge fixed, and thank god someone finally listened because no we understand that they're starting the demolition. Everybody on this side of the tracks is totally pleased with that."

Crack in the bridge closed the bridge in April 2019 leaving the bridge beyond repair. City Manager Colin Cline told us the construction will begin in early July.

Cline thanks residents in the area for their patience and cooperation. He says work will be underway very soon.

"Hang in there with us it is moving forward. This project is actually moving forward very quickly and so you're going to see a lot of change happening soon."

We'll continue to bring you updates on the progress of that construction.