ICYMI: ‘In Focus’ with local musician Billy Payne

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - In case you missed it (ICYMI), local musician Billy Payne appeared as a guest on WVVA's Sunday morning show 'In Focus.'

He played several songs and spoke about his upcoming performance plans, award nominations and more. He has also performed across the U.S. and in European countries like Spain and Ireland.

'In Focus' is a 30-minute show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, email evening anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com