In West Virginia, 60% of eligible are partially vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is about five percentage points away from meeting its goal of vaccinating 65% of all eligible residents before a mask mandate drops on June 20. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the state “crossed a milestone” with 60.1% of residents aged 12 and over being at least partially vaccinated. The state’s coronavirus vaccination drive has remained sluggish despite incentives for young people and a lottery for all. But officials said they have not returned any doses to the federal government. About 268,000 does are currently unused, according to state data.