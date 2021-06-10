Jeffrey Toobin returns to CNN after Zoom call incident

NEW YORK (AP) — Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin returned to CNN for the first time in more than seven months after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with former colleagues at The New Yorker magazine. Asked pointedly by colleague Alisyn Camerota “what the hell” he was thinking , Toobin responded that he “wasn’t thinking very well or very much.” He says he’s trying to become the kind of person people can trust again. Toobin also says he thought his punishment from The New Yorker, where he was fired after working there for 27 years, was excessive. But he said that’s why criminals aren’t responsible for setting sentences.