Lawmakers form group to help struggling coal communities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — As West Virginia prepares for the closure of another coal mine, state lawmakers announced the formation of a group to find ideas aimed at revitalizing coal communities around the state. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that lawmakers announced Tuesday the creation the work group to help struggling communities that have suffered coal plant and mine closures. The announcement came the same day Monongalia County Resources Inc. gave notice that it would close a Monongalia County coal mine later this year and permanently lay off 180 workers. Officials say the group plans to visit coal communities to discuss ideas.