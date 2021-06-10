Lithuania readies for more migrants entering via Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian officials say they will set up a border tent village to shelter increasing numbers of asylum-seekers from third countries who are entering through neighboring Belarus. Authorities in the small Baltic country have suggested that the Belarusian government — with which relations are tense following a crackdown on opposition supporters in Belarus — could be involved in the increase seen in recent days. A Lithuanian immigration official said Thursday the new camp will be able to house up to 300 people.