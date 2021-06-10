Man sentenced to prison for spying on women in Fayette County tanning salon

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for spying on women in a Fayette County tanning salon.



Brian Todd Lanham of Fayetteville was sentenced by Magistrate Sharon McGraw to 11 years of incarceration for 11 counts of Criminal Invasion of Privacy, according to a release by the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.



Lanham previously pleaded guilty to these crimes on June 10, 2021 and will serve at least five and a half years in jail.



In April 2020, prosecutors say Lanham was working at a tanning salon business located in Oak Hill and used his position to secretly gain access to the tanning bed area. Lanham then used a cell phone to record videos of women, who were in various stages of undress, without their knowledge or consent.



This crime was investigated by Det. Sgt. J.R. Pack of the Oak Hill Police Department.



The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.