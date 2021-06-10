Mercer County Court House loosens mask mandates

PRINCETON, W.VA (WVVA) The Mercer County Court House has loosened it's mask mandates in light of new COVID-19 vaccination data.

the county court house has lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett says that this is another step on the return to normalcy.

"You know, we all want to get back to normal. We've been cooped up for a long long. I think you know we're on the right track, but it's going to take everybody insistence. You know, the whole point is too continue to get vaccinated so we can eradicate the virus all together."

However, even with the lifting of the mask mandate, Puckett understands the importance of keeping people safe from COVID-19 outbreaks. At the same time maintaining the comforts of no masks.

"We wanted to make sure that we protect the community as much as possible. We have people coming and going out of the court house at all times. Now that things are starting too free up post COVID, we're really starting to understand that we can be a little more comfortable."

