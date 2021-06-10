Moderna requests emergency authorization for use of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

(WAOW) — Moderna says it has requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.

“We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA for use in adolescents in the United States,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents. We have already filed for authorization with Health Canada and the European Medicines Agency and we will file with regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population. We remain committed to helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This comes after the company announced in May that the vaccine appears safe and effective in kids as young as 12. The company has also already begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

The vaccine was first cleared for emergency use in those 18 and older in December of 2020.

