Northern New England reps urge US-Canadian border reopening

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. representatives from Northern New England are urging the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the U.S.-Canadian border, noting that Canadian tourists are vital contributors to the region’s economy. The Democrats, led by Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, wrote to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. They said Canadian tourists spend $19 billion on average in the United States, including $500 million across northern New England. They said allowing vaccinated tourists to travel between the two countries will spur job creation on either side of the border and keep both economies on the path to recovery.