Penn State ex-president reports to jail in Sandusky scandal

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence for child endangerment in a case stemming from the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal. Spanier reported to Centre County Correctional Facility, several miles from the Penn State campus, on Monday morning. That’s according to warden Christopher Schell. A judge upheld Spanier’s sentence last month and ordered him to begin serving at least two months in the county jail for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children. Spanier was charged over his response to a 2001 report that Sandusky had been spotted showering alone with a boy in a football team locker room.