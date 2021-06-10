Rounds of heavy rain can lead to flooding again in the Two Virginias

This work week we have been under the same set up where showers and storms primarily moved in during the afternoon and evening. Today we have a frontal system approaching from the north that will continue to head south into our area along with a low pressure system off to our west. As this heads towards the Mid-Atlantic it will still keep us wet, but showers are expected throughout all hours of the day (including that morning drive).

Flooding remains the top concern throughout the work week and even into the weekend as showers and storms are still in the forecast.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s with dew points matching that. Patchy fog is developing for most of the viewing area. We may hold onto some low clouds/fog even into the later morning/early afternoon as showers will still linger into the viewing area.

Temperatures today will be about the same as yesterday's in the 70s and low 80s. Along with heavy downpours, lightning will also be seen.

Overnight scattered showers stay with us. We will be muggy with temperatures in the 60s again. Patchy fog will also form tonight and we will wake up with about the same conditions as we are seeing this morning.

Expect the same weather for Friday as what we will see today. This weekend we have a few systems that will continue to bring us rain chances, but we aren't expecting as heavy of rainfall. Flooding still a concern though as we recover from this weeks rain. Temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s. Lows in the 60s for most.

