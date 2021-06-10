Sheriff: Man wanted in baby’s death briefly escaped jail

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing his infant son in Ohio escaped from a Florida jail but was caught within minutes. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Thursday that the escape a day earlier by Cody Jondreau was “absolutely concerning.” The sheriff says Jondreau was with other inmates in a recreation area of the Clearwater jail on Wednesday when the guard went inside the guard tower to notify another guard the inmates were ready to head back inside. The sheriff says that’s when Jondreau scaled two fences and jumped to freedom before being captured at a nearby business. Jondreau awaits extradition to Ohio.