Sixteen federal inmates, four staff injured in bus crash on Welch-Pineville road



WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has confirmed more than a dozen federal inmates received non-life threatening injuries after their bus crashed on Welch-Pineville road on Tuesday.



The accident shutdown traffic for several hours and had many driver re-routed through Princeton.



In response, the Bureau of Prisons released the following statement:



"We can confirm, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell transport bus was involved in a collision with a commercial tow truck on State Route 16, north of Welch, West Virginia. The collision resulted in non-life threatening injuries to four FCI McDowell staff and 16 federal inmates."

FCI McDowell institutional staff immediately responded to the incident site and transported the inmates to FCI McDowell for triage and treatment of injuries.

The local police, sheriff's office, and fire departments provided assistance in containing the incident site and at no time was the public in danger, the release said.