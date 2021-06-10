Taylor-Williams signs on to Concord Baseball

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - PikeView senior Kobey Taylor-Williams will join the Concord baseball team this fall.

Taylor-William put pen to paper on Thursday evening to sign on as a preferred walk-on with the Mountian Lions Baseball club. While Taylor- Williams is excited for the next step in his baseball career, he admits he will miss playing with his Panther teammates.

"These people man, these [have been] my teammates ever since middle school," said Taylor-Williams. "It's going to be tough without them, but it's a new group of people to meet"

Taylor-Williams plans on studying pre-med at Concord University.