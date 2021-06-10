Torrential downpours could mean flash flooding overnight-into Friday

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH FAYETTE, MCDOWELL, AND WYOMING COUNTIES UNTIL 8PM THURSDAY.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL GO INTO EFFECT FOR GREENRBIER, MERCER, GILE,S WYTHE, BLAND, MONROE, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES FROM 12 PM FRIDAY TO 12 PM SATURDAY.

An encroaching frontal boundary to our north combined with low pressure to our west will bring on-and-off showers and thunderstorms through the end of the work week. Expect a few more hit-or-miss showers/t-storms through sundown tonight, eventually waning with the loss of daytime heat into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will stay mild, and due to the mugginess, we'll see areas of fog again into early Friday as well. Though severe weather chances remain nil, localized flash flooding due to torrential rain will be possible this evening.

Friday looks to bring more rounds of showers and storms, especially again during the afternoon and evening. Once again, high water will be a concern thanks to the soupy air mass we have in place and the potential for locally heavy rain. We'll otherwise be mainly cloudy with highs in the 70s tomorrow.

Rain chances go down slightly into the weekend, but isolated showers/storms still look to pop up at times on Saturday and Sunday.