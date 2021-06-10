Two father-daughter duos turn West Virginia forest products into treasures

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) Two father-daughter duos in Princeton are tapping into one of West Virginia's best natural resources to make furniture, floors, and all sorts of other things.



The West Virginia Forest Products Center, located off of the I-77 Athens exit, uses hardwoods and other types of timber to make just about anything.



The owner, Joseph Howard, works with his daughter, Elizabeth, and another father-daughter team, Ally Reynolds and Allan Perkins.



"Appalachian hardwoods are amazing," explained Howard. "Traditionally they haven't been utilized to their full potential. I can sell a cherry board for three dollars a foot or I can take that same board and multiply it by ten or 100 percent if I make furniture or art. So we're able to increase the value."



With the ability to make both hand and machine cuts, the business can produce tables, cabinets, floors, knives, and copies of historical artifacts.



"We do furniture, including high end, so if you send us a sketch we'll make it for you. We have tremendous abilities to do that," said Howard.



The center also has the capability to produce thermally modified wood that can last up to 30 years, a lot longer than other types.



"Our thermally modified wood is cooked in Indiana," explained Ally Reynolds. "So it won't rot or be used as foods for the bugs. We can use it for deck and siding and some people use it for hardwood floors."



To learn more about the center, visit https://wvfpc.com/