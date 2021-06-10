US hits alleged financing ring linking Yemen’s rebels, Iran

The U.S. has leveled sanctions against a Yemeni network that the U.S. government alleges was working with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to transfer tens of millions of dollars to Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement Thursday says the money came from illicit sales of Iranian petroleum and other commodities throughout the Middle East. International officials and analysts say Iran has increased its material support to Yemen’s Houthi rebels as the war in the Arab nation of Yemen passes the six-year mark. The Biden administration also has announced it is lifting sanctions on three former Iranian officials and two companies that it said had been involved in banned petroleum sales.