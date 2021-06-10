West Virginia child welfare bureau to split into two

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two newly dedicated West Virginia state offices will deal with child welfare and family assistance. The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington reports the state is creating a Bureau for Social Services and a Bureau for Family Assistance and Supports to streamline its handling of child welfare. Their staff will continue operating under the Department of Health and Human Resources. Both bureaus will be tailored to their mission, and the changes will take place in July. They were previously within the Bureau for Children and Families. Department of Health and Human Resources counsel Cammie Chapman detailed the changes to a legislative commission on Tuesday.